Land reforms source of Malema’s prosecution – S/African opposition

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters on Thursday said it believed AfriForum’s plan to privately prosecute its leader Julius Malema was motivated by the party’s strong stance to expropriate “land without compensation” in the country.The party said in a statement issued that former state prosecutor Gerrie Nel and AfriForum, a non-government organisation fighting for Afrikaner rights, were trying to antagonise the EFF to deflect from policies on land redistribution.

Nel has announced that he plans to privately prosecute Malema for fraud and corruption charges related to On Point Engineering, a company that had links to the politician.

The company was illegally awarded a $5 million tender by the Limpopo Provincial government in 2009.

The tender was to oversee the work done by service providers in the province, Malema’s home region.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found in 2012 that the Limpopo Provincial government had not followed proper processes in awarding the tender to On Point Engineering.

Some of the money received from the Limpopo government was allegedly transferred to Malema’s family trust called “Ratanang”.

The EFF said it fully supported its leader and that the case being referred to was actually struck off the court roll because the NPA could not present a solid case.

However, a case struck off the court roll could be revived if someone so desired, according to the country’s laws.

This is what AfriForum is apparently taking advantage of in the laws, a legal expert said.

“It is not a secret that the EFF is at the forefront of the struggle for land expropriation without compensation and that AfriForum is one of its right-wing opponents. There’s no doubt that AfriForum’s private prosecution is part of an onslaught against the EFF,” party spokesperson Tebogo Mokwele said.

She added: “The case which AfriForum seek to prosecute the Commander-in-Chief (Malema) on was struck off the roll because the National Prosecutions Authority couldn’t present a solid case before the court of law.

“Through all these, the Commander-in-Chief subjected himself to court process and publicly requested that the trial should be concluded. The NPA couldn’t present a solid case; hence the high court struck it off the roll.”

Mokwele said AfriForum’s attempts to silence the party the land issue would fail and instead would increase the support for the party’s goal of expropriating land without compensation.

Nel, the retired state prosecutor who won conviction against murderer Oscar Pistorius in a case he killed his girlfriend in 2013, said what motivated the private prosecution were questions relating to why the case against Malema and his co-accused Lesiba Gwangwa was never reinstated.

In 2015 the case against Malema, Gwangwa and another individual were struck off the roll because a co-accused was sick, according to Nel, adding that there was evidence to prove that the accused has recovered from the illness but the case remains closed.

Nel said AfriForum had written to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and set a deadline of August 2018 for the prosecuting authority to respond to its application to privately prosecute Malema.

If the NPA did not respond by August, Nel said they would go ahead with the private prosecution.

“Bring it on,” responded Malema in a tweet. “No white man will decide my destiny. Only the poor masses will decide my destiny. Not bloody racists” like those in AfriForum.