Landlocked Ethiopia makes Djibouti port request

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed on Sunday requested President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti to offer his country a chance to be included in the latter’s port development.Ethiopia is a landlocked country in East Africa and depends on ports in Djibouti and other neighbours to import and export its produce.

The Port of Djibouti is strategically located at the crossroads of one of the busiest shipping routes in the world, linking Europe, the Far East, the Horn of Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

The port serves as a key refueling and transshipment center, and is the principal maritime outlet for imports to and exports from neighbouring Ethiopia.

The request was made as the new Ethiopian leader makes his first foreign trip to Djibouti after assuming office early in April.

“In order to transform the economic cooperation between the two countries into a higher echelon, Ethiopia needs to get a share in port development”, the PM demanded at a joint press conference.

Ahmed hailed the increased trade and stronger bilateral relationships between his country and Djibouti where he discussed issues of mutual interest between the two neighbours and the Horn of Africa region at large.

Seventy percent of the cargo at the port is shipped to or from Ethiopia, accounting for over 95 percent of the landlocked nation’s foreign trade.

Ahmed said there is a wide prospect for the government of Djibouti to work in cooperation with Ethiopia in telecom and other development sectors that would further strengthen bilateral relations.

He also stressed the need to build up the long-standing social ties and development among the people of the two countries.

Abiy pointed out that efforts will be exerted to boost up infrastructure development and trade exchange between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

President Omar Guelleh said through well-built relations between the two countries, Ethiopia and Djibouti will work in cooperation for the well-being of their people.

The president noted that efforts will be exerted to build infrastructure networks and facilitate port service in efficient way.