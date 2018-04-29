Landmark climate summit underway in Brazzaville

The first ever summit of the Congo Basin Commission and the so-called Blue Fund for the Congo Basin got underway in Brazzaville on Sunday, attracting several African heads of state and government.They include Morocco’s King Mohamed VI as special guest for the occasion.

At the start of the Brazzaville summit, the Moroccan monarch and his counterparts namely, Gabonese president Omar Bongo Ondimba, Rwandan’s Paul Kagame, Mahamoudou Issoufou of Niger and Joao Lourenço of Angola, appealed for the protection of the Congo Basin and the operationalization of the Blue Fund.

The summit aims to contribute to the promotion of green economy finance and environmental diplomacy, not only in the Congo Basin, but around the world.

At the end of the summit, the leaders will look forward to the appropriation of the Congo Basin Climate Commission and the Blue Fund for Congo Basin for inclusive growth in Central and East Africa.

The Blue Fund for the Congo Basin was launched on November 16, 2016 by Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, at the COP22 in Marrakech, Morocco.

It was baptized on March 9, 2017 in Oyo (northern Congo), during a ministerial conference.