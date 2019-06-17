Landmines kill three Malian soldiers

Three Malian soldiers lost their lives on Sunday in the center and north of the country following mine explosions, the army said on Monday.The first incident took place in the region of Segou where such incidents are rather unusual.

“Two members of the gendarmerie, a lieutenant and an adjutant, were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded as they passed by on foot. It was Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Sokolo,” a army statement explained.

The second occurred in the Timbuktu region where “an army detachment on a civilian escort mission was ambushed between Tonka and Niafunke, on its way back.” During this clash, the army recorded lost one member, while another one was wounded.