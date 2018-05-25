Largest foodstuff market in Momo Division goes up in flames

Oshie Village Market, the largest foodstuff market in Momo Division of the North West Region, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, went up in flames hours after security forces raided the village.

According to information gathered, the security forces were reportedly tracking some elements of the Ambazonia Defence Forces into the village, suspected to have masterminded the kidnapping of some gendarmerie officers during the May 20th celebrations.

The troops according to sources, equally wanted to avenge the brutal killing of Police Commissioner, Aboubakarou and two of his elements who were wacked few house to the celebration of the 46th National Day in the Division.

According to source in Mbengwi, when the heavily armed troops descended on the Oshie village, hell broke loose. “Those who the soldiers met standing along the road or outside of their homes were decently flogged and brutalised.”

Our dependable source said two young men who were returning from their farms on a motor bike were gunned down by the security officers.

In other to inflict pain on the community for the death of Commissioner Aboubakarou and some forces of law and order in the village, the troops set the village market on fire.

The Oshie Village Market is reputed for its large sale of plantains, coco yams, yams, garri, beans, soya beans and vegetable among other foodstuffs

It is equally one of the rare markets in the North West Region were cocoa and coffee are sold in large quantities.

Momo Division has been one of the volatile Divisions since the Anglophone Crisis escalated. On February 11, 2018, the Divisional Officer (DO) of Batibo, Namata Diten, was abducted at the Batibo Grandstand while he was inspecting the ceremonial ground for the 52nd Youth Day celebration.

As the Government was still in search of the missing DO, the North West Regional Delegate of Social Affairs, Animbom Aaron Yong, was also kidnapped on Saturday, February 24, 2018. As at now, the whereabouts of the two civil servants are not known.