Lassa Fever kills 15 in Nigeria’s Ondo state

Fifteen deaths have been recorded in Ondo State in south-western Nigeria out of 102 confirmed cases of Lassa fever between January and February this year.The Ondo State Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Wale Oke, said on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital, that as at Thursday Feb. 21, 102 people had tested positive to Lassa fever this year.

According to him, 82 people recorded in January and 20 people so far in February apart from 15 deaths recorded in January as a result of the fever, but no death has been recorded so far in February.

“Most people that died either reported late or were already subjected to alternative treatment and doing self-medication before they eventually came to the hospital.

“Their kidneys and livers had been affected as a result of the delay,” he said.

Oke, who is also a staff member at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo in Ondo State, urged residents of the state to report early to the medical centre if they experienced upsurge of temperature in their bodies.

“We have Contact Tracing Mechanism whereby we can place on surveillance for 21 days for those that may have contact with infected persons.

“We continue to monitor their temperature if it is above 37.8, we direct them for quick treatment,” he said.

According to him, the centre has the highest success rate out of the three treatment centres in Nigeria for Lassa fever treatment.

He added that the state government had put in place measures to curtail the fever, adding that the government had declared state of emergency on health sector.

Oke explained that the Ondo Nigerian Medical Association alongside the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and others had engaged in series of sensitisation for the people of the state.

He explained that the exercise was aimed at preventing further cases in the state.

“Since the outbreak of Lassa fever, we have been moving round all the health facilities to sensitise our people on the need to maintain universal caution and also to be vigilant about Lassa fever,” he said.