Late Tshisekedi’s son to run for DRC presidency

Felix Tshisekedi, the son of the late Congolese opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi on Tuesday announced his candidacy to run for president in the DR Congo.The date for the election is still not known.

Felix is the leader of the ‘Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social’ (UDPS).

He declared his candidacy before a large crowd at a rally in Saint Therese Square in the district of Ndjili, east of the capital Kinshasa.

At the first opposition rally authorized by the state since the bloody demonstrations of September 2016, Felix Tshisekedi, once again denied speculation that he held talks with President Joseph Kabila for him to be appointed Prime Minister.

“I was chosen at the party congress to run for the presidency, so why would I accept a lower position of Prime Minister?” the UDPS leader asked.

Recently, UDPS reached an agreement with the government for the return of the remains of Felix’s father, Etienne, a year after he died in Brussels.