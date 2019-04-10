Lawmakers urge Sudan’s Bashir to resign

A group of lawmakers on Wednesday called on Sudan’s president ,Omar al-Bashir to succumb to the popular will and resign peacefully.“In the name of Sudanese people and according to Sudan’s constitution, article 2,which clearly states that power belongs to the people and exercise it according to the constitution, we ask President Omar al-Bashir to step down and hand over power voluntarily” the group demanded in a statement .

The group known simply as Change contains 37 MPs, whp accused said Bashir of reneging on his promise to treat all parties in Sudan equally.

This is the first time Sudanese lawmakers are joining the call for President Bashir to resign.

Tens of thousands have been camped in front of the Sudanese army headquarters in Khartoum for a fifth day running on Wednesday to urge the military to intervene and force Bashir to vacate the presidency.

Over 20 people have been killed after security forces charged at the sit-in in the vicinity where soldiers exchanged fire with them to protect demonstrators who are maintaining their demand for Bashir to resign.