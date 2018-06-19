Lawyers appeal Mancho Bibixy’s sentence

The case between the State against Mancho Bibixy and six other activists arrested in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon might not yet be over after lawyers of the defence counsel lodged an appeal.

A lawyer for the defense counsel Maitre Eric Bindzi has confirmed to journalducameroun.com that they lodged an appeal at the Yaounde military court and are now in waiting.

The lawyer said the matter can only be brought before the court again once the must have paid legal charges for the proceedings involved but are still waiting to the court to say if these charges will be paid individually or by the group of activists sentenced.

It should be recalled that Mancho Bibixy was slammed a 15-year jail term on May 25 by the Yaounde military court after finding him guilty of secession, acts of terrorism amongst others.

The other six were slammed jail terms ranging from 10 to 13 years.