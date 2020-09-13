Lawyers seek release for controversial hero of famous ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie Paul Rusesabagina

Lawyers who work as defence team for controversial hero of famous ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie Paul Rusesabagina on Saturday said they are attempting to get the accused released from jail saying their client is a “person of good character”.Under Rwanda’s legal system an accused who has no previous convictions, in what circumstances might it be acceptable for a judge to tell a jury that they should consider him as a person of good character

Paul Rusesabagina, a Hutu, became well known after Hotel Rwanda depicted his efforts to save hundreds of Tutsis at his hotel during the 1994 genocide.

He later launched an opposition party, which had an armed wing based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Rusesabagina, 66, has received several human rights awards for his life-saving efforts, including the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

Earlier last week h was paraded by the authorities at a press conference in the capital, Kigali, after he was arrested under an international warrant.

The file of Paul Rusesabagina has been submitted by investigators to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), which is expected to prefer charges against the ‘Hotel Rwanda’ protagonist.

The controversial hero of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie is likely to face charges of terrorism, forming an illegal armed group and murder among other charges.

Rusesabagina, 66, whose arrest was announced by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on August 31, is currently assisted by two Rwandan lawyers namely David Rugaza and Emeline Nyembo, from Rwanda Bar Association (RBA).