International › APA

Happening now

Lawyers seek release for controversial hero of famous ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie Paul Rusesabagina

Published on 13.09.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Lawyers who work as defence team for controversial hero of famous ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie Paul Rusesabagina on Saturday said they are attempting to get the accused released from jail saying their client is a “person of good character”.Under Rwanda’s legal  system  an accused who has no previous convictions, in what  circumstances might it be acceptable for a judge to tell a jury that  they should consider him as a person of good character

Paul  Rusesabagina, a Hutu, became well known after Hotel Rwanda depicted his  efforts to save hundreds of Tutsis at his hotel during the 1994  genocide.

He later launched an opposition party, which had an armed wing based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr  Rusesabagina, 66, has received several human rights awards for his  life-saving efforts, including the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in  2005.

Earlier last week h was paraded by the authorities at a  press conference in the capital, Kigali, after he was arrested under an  international warrant.

The file of Paul Rusesabagina has been  submitted by investigators to the National Public Prosecution Authority  (NPPA), which is expected to prefer charges against the ‘Hotel Rwanda’  protagonist.

The controversial hero of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie is  likely to face charges of terrorism, forming an illegal armed group and  murder among other charges.

Rusesabagina, 66, whose arrest was  announced by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on August 31, is  currently assisted by two Rwandan lawyers namely David Rugaza and  Emeline Nyembo, from Rwanda Bar Association (RBA).

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top