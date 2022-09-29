Le Coq Sportif Releases New Revelations

Sport › Football

Published on 29.09.2022 at 08h11 by JDC

While the case between the Cameroon Football Federation and the equipment manufacturer Le Coq Sportif is playing out in French courts and the World Cup is fast approaching, the French firm has just made new revelations.

The former equipment supplier of Cameroon’s national football team has just made new revelations. According to the French firm, the case against the Cameroon Football Federation is still playing out in the French courts. Thus, no one can say exactly who will dress the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the next World Cup scheduled for November-December 2022 in Qatar.

While for the Cameroonian football authority, it is clear that Vincent Aboubakar’s team will be dressed in the colours of One All Sports, Le Coq Sportif does not deny it. Even if the French equipment manufacturer says it is ready to accept the verdict of the courts.

