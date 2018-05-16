Leader of Shiites in Nigeria, wife arraigned in court

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-zakzaky, has been arraigned by the Kaduna State Government before the Kaduna High Court on Tuesday.The leader of Shiites has been in detention since December 2015 after his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria and about 300 persons were killed.

El-zakzaky and his wife were arraigned for alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

At the commencement of the hearing, the defence counsel, Mr. Maxwell Kyon, made an oral application for bail for the couple on the ground that they had been in detention for over two years without trial.

Justice Kurada, however, refused the oral application for bail made by Mr. Kyon and told him to rather file a written application, which will be heard before or on the next adjourned date.

Consequently, he adjourned the case till June 21, 2018.

El-zakzaky and his wife had been held in prison without trial since their arrest by the Nigerian government in December 2015.

While his followers regularly take to the streets of Abuja to protest his prolonged detention, the Tuesday’s arraignment sparked a fresh protest as the members blocked the popular Ahmadu Bello way and other major roads in Kaduna, the state capital, to demand for his release.

More than 60 protesters were arrested by the police in Abuja.