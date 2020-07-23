Leading Kenyan athletes slapped anti-doping bans

Leading Kenyan athletes have been slapped lengthy anti-doping bans, according to a statement released on Thursday by the World Athletics Association.”The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against middle-distance runner Elijah Manangoi of Kenya for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules” its Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Manang’oi, was the 1, 500m world champion in 2017.

According to the AIU the elite runner has a prohibited substance in his system.

Another athlete Kenneth Kipkemoi has been facing a two-year ban which came into effect last February but the lengthiest ban has been reserved for Mercy Kibarus.

She has been banned for eight years beginning in December 2019 after AIU found that a prohibited substance was found in her system.

For Patrick Siele, AIU said he is being suspended after it was concluded that he had evaded or refused to abide by anti-doping regulations.