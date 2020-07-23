International › APA

Happening now

Leading Kenyan athletes slapped anti-doping bans

Published on 23.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Leading Kenyan athletes have been slapped lengthy anti-doping bans, according to a statement released on Thursday by the World Athletics Association.”The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against middle-distance runner Elijah Manangoi of Kenya for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World  Athletics Anti-Doping Rules” its Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Manang’oi, was the 1, 500m world champion in 2017.

According to the AIU the elite runner has a prohibited substance in his system.

Another athlete Kenneth Kipkemoi has been facing a two-year ban which came into effect last February but the lengthiest ban has been reserved for Mercy Kibarus.

She has been banned for eight years beginning in December 2019 after AIU found that a prohibited substance was found in her system.

For Patrick Siele, AIU said he is being suspended after it was concluded that he had evaded or refused to abide by anti-doping regulations.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top