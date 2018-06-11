Lebialem people are used to living in bushes-Paul Tasong

The Minister Delegate in the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Paul Tasong, has downplayed the socio-political crisis rocking his native Lebialem Division of the South West Region of Cameroon.

According to him, the Lebialem people living in the bushes are probably doing so because life in the bushes is part of their existence and not the security crisis currently plaguing the area.

Minister Tasong was speaking to media men and women in Buea, on Saturday June 9, 2018, during a conclave with his Lebialem kits and kin.

The meeting was intended to discuss development issues affecting their ancestral land. “Generally, and very personally, I have almost refused that there are people in the bushes … the people in the bushes are those who have guns in their hands … the population of Lebialem, being a rural and agricultural population, generally have two homes. They have their homes in the centres of the village where they live in normal times, but they also have their farm houses where they spend a good part of their time attending to their crops … of course, those farm houses continue to serve the purpose for which they were initially constructed,” he said.

On the violent clashes and arsons that have witnessed an upsurge in the Division in recent times, Minister Tasong decried the phenomenon, especially that of arson and said it is one of the vexing issues that has prompted him to sojourn to Buea, where he and his tribesmen will discuss on how to better serve their hometown, given that Lebialem has to develop because the crisis will soon be over.

Lebislem Division has been one of the strongholds of the Ambazonia Defence Forces since the escalation of the Anglophone Crisis.