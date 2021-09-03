Lesotho: 10 police officers killed, PM declares war of criminals

Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has declared war against criminal gangs following a recent spate of murders of police officers amid reports that a total of 10 law enforcement agents have been shot dead in the country since the beginning of 2021.In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, Majoro revealed that four of the police officers were killed in August alone and expressed concern that the gunmen have already announced that they are targeting the police.

“As a government we cannot watch the country being invaded by criminals.

“I, therefore, declare here to the perpetrators and to all who are planning another, that the government of Lesotho considers them to have declared war and the government will do everything in its power to protect the police and the Basotho people,” Majoro said.

The premier said he would lead a newly formed ministerial task force to deal with the war on the criminal elements.

“This committee begins its work immediately. We have accepted this war and we will fight it until we have won it,” he said.