Lesotho completes African roll call for COVID-19

Lesotho on Wednesday recorded its first case of coronavirus case, making it the last country in Africa to report the disease.The Ministry of Health said the patient was one of 81 people who had returned from South Africa and Saudi Arabia who were tested at the weekend.

“Eighty people tested negative for COVID-19 while one tested positive for COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lesotho had until now been the only African country yet to report the disease, despite being completed surrounded by South Africa which had 11,350 cases as of Wednesday.

The latest development therefore means that all 54 African countries have now been visited by the virus that has grounded the whole world.