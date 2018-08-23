Lesotho gov’t agrees to safe return of exiled opposition politician

The Lesotho government has agreed to allow the safe return of exiled opposition politician Mothetjoa Metsing, APA learnt here on Thursday.Speaking on behalf of the opposition leaders in parliament, former premier Pakalitha Mosisili said after long consultations with the government and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Lesotho political crisis Likgang Moseneke of South Africa, the Maseru authorities finally agreed to allow Metsing to return to the country.

Mosisili said the government has also agreed to provide Metsing with security upon his return in Lesotho.

The leader of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy, Metsing fled the country last year to South Africa claiming that his life was in danger.

He said the Lesotho government would withdraw an extradition application for Metsing’s return filed with South African courts.

Moseneke is currently in Lesotho to oversee the two-day National Leaders Forum that starts on Thursday.