Lesotho PM to retire in July, faces charges of murdering of ex-wife

Embattled Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down at the end of July.Citing old age, Thabane said he would vacate office once his retirement package has been sorted out and avoided mentioning the issue of the pressure he is facing from the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) which wanted him to step down as its leader.

“I have decided to retire by the end of July 2020 or before then, should the process of my retirement matter be conducted sooner,” Thabane said in an announcement broadcast on national radio.

The ABC national executive committee on Wednesday gave Thabane a 24-hour ultimatum to resign or have his budget proposal blocked in parliament over allegations that he murdered his former wife.

Thabane made the announcement as Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete announced on Thursday that the premier was due to appear in court on Friday to face charges that he allegedly ordered the murder of his former wife in June 2017.

Mokete said Thabane is due to appear in court on Friday morning where his charges would be read to him.

“The police are preparing directives and he will probably be charged tomorrow,” Mokete said.

Thabane’s current wife, ‘Maesaiah, has already appeared in court facing charges of ordering the hit of the premier’s former wife Lipolelo Thabane almost three years ago.

Lipolelo was murdered just two days before Thabane was to be inaugurated for a second term as Lesotho’s prime minister.