Lesotho premier on the run – Officials

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane failed to appear before a Maseru court on Friday to be charged with the alleged killing of estranged wife Lipolelo two years ago, APA has learnt.According to the police, Thabane left the country to allegedly seek medical attention in neighbouring South Africa. He was due to appear in court in connection with Lipolelo’s murder in 2017, two days before the prime minister’s inauguration.

On Thursday Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete told journalists that the premier would face a murder charge, alongside his current wife Maesaiah, who is charged with masterminding the murder.

Her trial date has been set for 17 March.

Both Thabane and wife, apart from the murder charges, are also facing attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges, according to the police.

Thabane, aged 80, announced on Thursday that he would step down at the end of July, saying he “no longer had the energy” to carry out such a demanding responsibility due to old age.

He never cited the pending murder case as reason for stepping down.

Pressure has been mounting on Thabane to resign over the death of the former first lady Lipolelo near her home – two days before his June 2017 inauguration.

Thabane’s current wife Maesaiah is believed to have masterminded the assassination after a court ruling favoured Lipolelo as having the right to the title of First Lady.