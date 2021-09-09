Lesotho suspends residence permits amid human trafficking allegations

Lesotho has suspended the issuance of residence permits, citing alleged abuse of the country’s immigration system for human trafficking purposes.Home Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa said Thursday that the kingdom had with immediate effect stopped issuing residence permits amid allegations that some foreigners are using the permits to easily move around the world without too much scrutiny.

“We suspect that there are people who hold our citizenship but do not reside in this country though using it as a transit point to infiltrate other countries,” Letsosa said.

He said these individuals are soiling Lesotho’s image and good relations with other countries after they are caught while engaging in human trafficking activities.

Letsosa announced that his ministry had launched a probe into the matter and would be issuing a report after three months.