Lesotho transitions to strict COVID-19 orange alert level

Published on 06.01.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Lesotho on Wednesday entered the first day of a two-week period during which the country will observe stricter COVID-19 regulations in the wake of a spike in infections.Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro said in a statement on Tuesday night that his government has decided to transition from purple to orange alert level for coronavirus after witnessing a surge in the number of cases during the festive season.

Lesotho has recorded over 3,200 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March 2020.

“Following this dire situation, the cabinet decided to take the country from purple to orange alert measures to fight the spread and spread of the virus, starting at midnight on Tuesday 5 January 2021,” Majoro said.

He said the orange measures would be effective for two weeks “as we monitor the situation with great care.”

Starting Wednesday, Basotho would be subject to a curfew between 8pm (1800 GMT) and 5am, and would be prosecuted for failing to wear face masks in public.

The opening of the 2021 school calendar has been postponed until further notice, while public transport operators would be required to observe strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The sale of alcohol would only be allowed for limited times between Monday and Friday, and attendance at funerals would be limited to a maximum of 10 mourners.

Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

