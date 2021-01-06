Lesotho transitions to strict COVID-19 orange alert level

Lesotho on Wednesday entered the first day of a two-week period during which the country will observe stricter COVID-19 regulations in the wake of a spike in infections.Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro said in a statement on Tuesday night that his government has decided to transition from purple to orange alert level for coronavirus after witnessing a surge in the number of cases during the festive season.

Lesotho has recorded over 3,200 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March 2020.

“Following this dire situation, the cabinet decided to take the country from purple to orange alert measures to fight the spread and spread of the virus, starting at midnight on Tuesday 5 January 2021,” Majoro said.

He said the orange measures would be effective for two weeks “as we monitor the situation with great care.”

Starting Wednesday, Basotho would be subject to a curfew between 8pm (1800 GMT) and 5am, and would be prosecuted for failing to wear face masks in public.

The opening of the 2021 school calendar has been postponed until further notice, while public transport operators would be required to observe strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The sale of alcohol would only be allowed for limited times between Monday and Friday, and attendance at funerals would be limited to a maximum of 10 mourners.