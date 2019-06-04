Liberia: 1m to benefit from landmark purified water accord

The Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with two American companies, American Venture Group and Quest Water Solution Inc. which aims to boost the supply of purified water throughout the country.According to the MOU, one million rural inhabitants are expected to benefit from affordable and sustainable supply of clean and safe drinking water at affordable cost.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the RLJ Hotel in Paynesville, the representative of the two companies, Richard Hoffman, said the companies will build, design, finance, install and operate 270 water purification and distribution systems in rural communities in the country.

“This investment will ensure a detailed trust investment over the next 18 to 24 months, and will systematically enable all counties to access clean water,” Hoffman said.

According to him, they have decided to do social impact investment throughout Africa, adding that Quest Solution is one of the most innovative water solutions in the world and is pleased to partner with American Venture Group.

He further stated that after the initial investment is concluded, over 1.5 million people who had never had access to clean water will have access to clean water at the lowest expense in the history of Africa.

In remarks at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of the LWSC, Duannah Kamara, said the joint venture agreement will ensure water supply by vending and selling purified water to about 1,000,000 residents in the country at affordable rate.

Kamara indicated that the investment portfolio will not cost LWSC or the Liberian government anything, as the investors are desirous of supporting the Pro-Poor Agenda of Prosperity & Development (PAPD) of President George Weah.

He noted that 270 community hand pumps will be installed in villages, towns, business places, market buildings and hospitals at affordable cost.