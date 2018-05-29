Liberia: $70, 000 in benefits for slain peacekeeper’s family

The Liberian Ministry of National Defense (MOD) and the armed forces have presented a cheque of $70,000 to the next of kin of the late Private Ansu Ousmane Sheriff who was killed while on a peacekeeping duty in Mali last year.Fatim Sheriff and Fatumata Sheriff, the wife and daughter of the deceased AFL serviceman received the cheque on Tuesday as an international peacekeeping death benefit from the United Nations.

Private Sheriff died on May 3, 2017, as a result of multiple mortar shell attacks by Malian rebels on a UN

peacekeepers’ base west of Timbuktu.

He was working under the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Presenting the cheque to the next of kin, the Chief of Staff of the AFL, Maj. General Prince C. Johnson III, said the AFL will always stand by the late Sheriff’s family.

“Life is priceless, and the AFL appreciates the bravery and gallantry of the fallen soldier” he said.

Johnson said that the presentation brings to close several benefits that the next of kin have received from the government and the AFL which includes a death benefit, the fallen soldier’s compulsory saving and insurance benefit.

Johnson disclosed that in June 2018, the United Nations will present an award to the fallen soldier through his next of kin at the UN headquarters in New York.

In a statement on behalf of the next of kin, Mr. Baokai Sheriff thanked authorities of the MOD and the AFL for standing with them during their bereavement.

Sheriff noted that normally, it is expected for children to bury their parents and as such, it is unbearable for the family to have buried their son.

He said such a tragedy is the will of God.