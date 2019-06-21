Liberia, AfDB sign agreements on agric, tourism sectors

The Government of Liberia represented by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed two grant agreements to support the country’s agriculture and tourism sectors.The agreements, according to Mrs. Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, AfDB Director General for West Africa Region, demonstrates the bank’s desire to always work with the Government and people of Liberia.

According to a AfDB press statement issued here Thursday, Madm Akin-Olugbade said the joint signing ceremony is intended to support the pursuit of Liberia’s development aspiration as contained in the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The AfDB regional director said with the first grant, the bank will have the opportunity to support the country’s agriculture sector Value Chain Development, which is one of the pillars of the PAPD.

She explained that the second grant is a Technical Advisory Assistance for Capacity Building support to the Liberia Revenue Authority that will support the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to look into developing the tourism sector to help broaden the revenue base of Liberia.

The AfDB Director General said the first grant supporting the agriculture value chain development is funded by the Korean Development Fund; and is in the amount of $274,000.00, while the

second grant is US$155,000.00 supporting the tourism sector which is critical to making sure that domestic resource mobilized from the tourism sector is enhanced.

Augustus Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and an Alternate Governor for the African Development Bank for Liberia, represented Liberia at the African Development Bank Annual Meeting and signing ceremony.

Deputy Minister Flomo praised the bank for its continuous support to Liberia’s initiatives, especially the PAPD, citing that the bank’s engagement with Liberia has increased through its assistance and

willingness to support the PAPD of President George Manneh Weah.