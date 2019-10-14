Liberia and Guinea finalise mining deal

Liberia and Guinea have signed an implementation agreement that will allow the two countries to resume the actualisation of a mining deal entered into about two months ago.The agreement allows Guinean mining companies to use Liberia’s railroad corridors to export iron ore resources through the Port of Buchanan via Nimba County.

Acting Foreign Minister of Liberia, Mr. Abraham Korvah, signed for the Liberian government, while Guinea’s Mines and Geology Minister Mr. Abdoulaye Magassoba, signed for his government.

President George Weah as well as Finance and Development Planning Minister, Mr. Samuel Tweah; Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill and Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism witnessed the signing ceremony at the weekend in Conakry, Guinea, according to a press statement.

Shortly after the signing ceremony President Weah left Guinea for Libreville, Gabon on a two-day official visit.

While in Libreville, President Weah and his counterpart, Ali Bongo Ondima, held bilateral discussions on strengthening cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The Liberian leader returned to Monrovia on Sunday, October 13.