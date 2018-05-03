Liberia and South Africa strike visa waiver deal

The governments of Liberia and South Africa have signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports from their respective countries.According to a statement issued on Thursday, the agreement which was signed earlier on behalf of Liberia by the Charge d’Affaires of its Embassy in South Africa, Mr. Martin C. Alexwyn Karpeh, will come into effect on Friday, May 4, 2018.

The signing of the agreement further strengthens bilateral relations between Liberia and South Africa, and is a manifestation of the desires of both governments to promote trade and investment opportunities.

On August 11, 2017, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf paid a two-day visit to South Africa during which priority areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed, which covered, among others, trade and investment, agriculture, health, construction, energy, telecommunications, finance and mining.

The Liberian government welcomed the signing of the agreement and informed its public that only diplomatic and official ECOWAS e-passport holders will be accorded exemption from visa requirements by South Africa.