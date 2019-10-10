Liberia beats Chad in AFCON Preliminaries

Liberia’s national soccer team, Lone Star, Wednesday evening defeated Chad 1-0 in the first leg of the preliminaries of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.Liberia’s lone goal was scored in the 43rd minute of the first half by striker Kpah Sherman.

The Lone Star missed several scoring chances, slimming Liberia’s chances of qualifying when she meets Chad in N’jamena on October 15 for the return leg.

Both Liberia and Chad are among eight teams paired against each other for the preliminaries of the 2021 AFCON group stages.

The four winners will be among the 44 teams that will advance to the group stage of the tournament.