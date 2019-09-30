Liberia, Botswana to play friendly football match independence day

The national soccer team of Liberia, LoneStar, at the weekend departed the country to honor a friendly encounter with the Botswana soccer squad as part of its independence day celebration.The game takes place at the National Stadium in the capital Gaborone on Monday, September 30, 2019.

According to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), the Liberian delegation comprises of players as well as officials.

The statement said the delegation is headed by the vice president for operations Wilmot Smith including technical staff of the team, head coach Peter Butler, assistant coach Christopher Wreh, Physical trainer George Gebro and Goalkeeping coach Sunday Sieh, as well as the administrative managers of the team Sebastian Collins, Medic Boakai Kamara and Kit man Tommy Johnson.

Coach Butler also invited four foreign based players: LoneStar Defender Joseph Aidoo, 24, who made his debut for Liberia in the goalless draw with Sierra Leone on July 22, 2019 at the Samuel Doe

Complex, and Midfielder Mohammed Sangare who plays for Newcastle United Youth Team in England.

Also on the squad is David Tweh who plays for FC Energetik- BGU Minsk in Belarus, and Hanson Boakai who plays for Finnish Club Inter Turku.

The LFA 2018-/2019 top goal scorer, who plays for the local team LISCR FC, Christopher Jackson, will lead the local players during Monday’s friendly encounter with Botswana.