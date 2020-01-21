Liberia: Campaign to end SGBV launched in West Africa

The European Union (EU), Oxfam, Foundation for Community Initiative (FCI) will today, on January 21, launch a new program to empower women, girls, boys and men to take action in ending Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV)” in Ghana, Liberia and Mali.According to an EU release, the multi-country programme will create an enabling environment for girls and women to know, exercise and claim their rights to end sexual and gender-based violence, adding that it has the dual focus of strengthening capacities of civil society partners, especially women’s groups, to influence policies and services to prevent and respond to SGBV.

It also focuses on challenging and changing discriminatory social and gender norms, attitudes and practices to prevent violence against women and girls.

The release stated that the dual focus will contribute to concrete changes for vulnerable community members as well as achieve sustainable results.

It said, in Liberia, the project is worth € 1,759,803, with an EU contribution of €1,574,803, stating that it will support the organizational and thematic capacity development of more than eight

civil society organizations, directly benefit more than 3,800 Liberians across the five counties of Sinoe, River Cess, Grand Gedeh, Margibi and Montserrado.

In Liberia, the Enough! project will be launched at Chevron Park, Bushrod Island on Tuesday January 21. At the launching program, project partners will showcase their Enough! project interventions in

the five counties.

The release said 65% of this grant will be sub-granted to local CSOs. In Liberia, eight women’s rights organizations will receive €1,000,000 over the next three years.

These partners including The Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP); Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH); Helping Our People Excel (HOPE); Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI); Westpoint Women and Health Organization (WPWHO). Women Solidarity Inc.

(WOSI), Her Voice Liberia (HVL) and Sister Aid Liberia (SALI), will work towards the project outcomes in a consortium.