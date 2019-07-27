Liberia celebrates 172 years of nationhood

Liberia on Friday, July 26 celebrated her 172nd

Independence Day Anniversary in grand style. Liberia was founded in

1822 by the American Colonization Society (ACS) to resettle freed

black slaves. In 1847 Liberia was declared an independent nation with

one of the resettled freed slaves, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, becoming

its first president. Since then Liberia has celebrate its independence

anniversary on July 26 every year.The Independence Anniversary celebration is a joyous occasion

featuring games, cultural activities, including the bestowing of

honours on distinguished personalities, who have impacted society

positively. The celebration is usually graced by distinguished

personalities, including presidents of other nations, UN agencies, the

diplomatic corps. The celebration itself is preceded by the dedication

of projects implemented in the country that year, among others. The

celebration itself kicks off with a parade on the major streets of the

capital, Monrovia by the Armed Forces of Liberia and students from

major schools in Monrovia.

This year’s celebration, the second under the George Weah-led

Government, witnessed the dedication of the US$53 million Ministerial

Complex constructed with funding by the Government of the People’s

Republic of China, which will host five ministries; the first Steel

manufacturing company owned by Indian Businessman Sethi Brothers and a

wood processing plant established by the Chinese company Shangyou Wood

Development Industries Co., Ltd.

This year’s celebration held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex,

which is named in memory of the late president Samuel Kanyon Doe, who

was slain during the height of the civil conflict in 1990, was graced

by Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of the Republic of La Cote

D’Ivoire; Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea; Muhammadu

Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Macky Sall,

President of the Republic of Senegal; Julius Maada Bio, President of

the Republic of Sierra Leone; and Roch Marc Christian Kabore,

President of Burkina Faso. Other dignitaries at the occasion were

former Liberia president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Mr. Akinwumi Adesina,

President of the African Development Bank; as well as Special Envoys

of the Peoples Republic of China, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville and

Equatorial Guinea.

In his remarks at the celebration hosted under the theme: ”Together

We Are Stronger.”, President George Manneh Weah lauded the guest

African leaders for gracing the occasion. “I would like to take this

opportunity to thank you sincerely for their gesture of solidarity,

goodwill and support for Liberia over the years.Thank you very much,

Your Excellencies, Liberia will never forget this gesture of

friendship, high esteem, and regard that you have shown towards us

today.

He pledged to continue to work closely with them individually and

collectively, and in a spirit of maximum cooperation, “as we together

strive to maintain peace and security within our region, and promote

policies and programmes that will bring development and prosperity to

the citizens of ECOWAS”.

He urged Liberians not to be overwhelmed by the current challenges

being faced by the country noting, “We must do all within our powers

to continue to plant the seeds of unity, maintain peace and reconcile

our nation and its people.“

He then called on all Liberians, to work with him towards achieving a

reconciled, united, and prosperous nation, adding: “I renew my pledge

to you today, to provide quality leadership – a leadership of

inclusive participation, openness, and accountability – aimed at

reducing poverty and improving the quality of life for all. This, in

essence, is the true meaning of “Pro-Poor Agenda”.

This year’s National Independence Day Orator, Nobel Laureate Leymah

Gbowee, called on the government to be practical in the fight against

corruption and the development of the country as well as selective

justice. “How can we be stronger together when individuals who were

poor yesterday are now living in mansions and driving cars that cost

enough to fund good schools for our children? • How can we be stronger

together when women are still dying in the hundreds during the process

of giving birth? How can we be stronger together when there is a

serious war on the bodies of women without any legal recourse in many

instances? How can we be stronger together when there is a prevalence

of selective justice?“

Madam Gbowee, a peace advocate, who won the Nobel Peace Prize along

with former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2012, also called on

the CDC-led government to demonstrate love for country, and not just

its partisans. “How can we be stronger together when political

appointment is based not on competence, but party affiliation? How can

we be stronger together when our educational system is a huge

challenge? How can we be stronger together when interests are never

national, but individual?”