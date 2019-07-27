Liberia celebrates 172 years of nationhood

Liberia on Friday, July 26 celebrated her 172nd
Independence Day Anniversary in grand style. Liberia was founded in
1822 by the American Colonization Society (ACS) to resettle freed
black slaves. In 1847 Liberia was declared an independent nation with
one of the resettled freed slaves, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, becoming
its first president. Since then Liberia has celebrate its independence
anniversary on July 26 every year.The Independence Anniversary celebration is a joyous occasion
featuring games, cultural activities, including the bestowing of
honours on distinguished personalities, who have impacted society
positively. The celebration is usually graced by distinguished
personalities, including presidents of other nations, UN agencies, the
diplomatic corps. The celebration itself is preceded by the dedication
of projects implemented in the country that year, among others. The
celebration itself kicks off with a parade on the major streets of the
capital, Monrovia by the Armed Forces of Liberia and students from
major schools in Monrovia.
This year’s celebration, the second under the George Weah-led
Government, witnessed the dedication of the US$53 million Ministerial
Complex constructed with funding by the Government of the People’s
Republic of China, which will host five ministries; the first Steel
manufacturing company owned by Indian Businessman Sethi Brothers and a
wood processing plant established by the Chinese company Shangyou Wood
Development Industries Co., Ltd.
This year’s celebration held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex,
which is named in memory of the late president Samuel Kanyon Doe, who
was slain during the height of the civil conflict in 1990, was graced
by Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of the Republic of La Cote
D’Ivoire; Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea; Muhammadu
Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Macky Sall,
President of the Republic of Senegal; Julius Maada Bio, President of
the Republic of Sierra Leone; and Roch Marc Christian Kabore,
President of Burkina Faso. Other dignitaries at the occasion were
former Liberia president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Mr. Akinwumi Adesina,
President of the African Development Bank; as well as Special Envoys
of the Peoples Republic of China, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville and
Equatorial Guinea.
In his remarks at the celebration hosted under the theme: ”Together
We Are Stronger.”, President George Manneh Weah lauded the guest
African leaders for gracing the occasion. “I would like to take this
opportunity to thank you sincerely for their gesture of solidarity,
goodwill and support for Liberia over the years.Thank you very much,
Your Excellencies, Liberia will never forget this gesture of
friendship, high esteem, and regard that you have shown towards us
today.
He pledged to continue to work closely with them individually and
collectively, and in a spirit of maximum cooperation, “as we together
strive to maintain peace and security within our region, and promote
policies and programmes that will bring development and prosperity to
the citizens of ECOWAS”.
He urged Liberians not to be overwhelmed by the current challenges
being faced by the country noting, “We must do all within our powers
to continue to plant the seeds of unity, maintain peace and reconcile
our nation and its people.“
He then called on all Liberians, to work with him towards achieving a
reconciled, united, and prosperous nation, adding: “I renew my pledge
to you today, to provide quality leadership – a leadership of
inclusive participation, openness, and accountability – aimed at
reducing poverty and improving the quality of life for all. This, in
essence, is the true meaning of “Pro-Poor Agenda”.
This year’s National Independence Day Orator, Nobel Laureate Leymah
Gbowee, called on the government to be practical in the fight against
corruption and the development of the country as well as selective
justice. “How can we be stronger together when individuals who were
poor yesterday are now living in mansions and driving cars that cost
enough to fund good schools for our children? • How can we be stronger
together when women are still dying in the hundreds during the process
of giving birth? How can we be stronger together when there is a
serious war on the bodies of women without any legal recourse in many
instances? How can we be stronger together when there is a prevalence
of selective justice?“
Madam Gbowee, a peace advocate, who won the Nobel Peace Prize along
with former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2012, also called on
the CDC-led government to demonstrate love for country, and not just
its partisans. “How can we be stronger together when political
appointment is based not on competence, but party affiliation? How can
we be stronger together when our educational system is a huge
challenge? How can we be stronger together when interests are never
national, but individual?”