Liberia, China sign agreement to extend SKD sports complex project

The Governments of Liberia and China have signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement for the extension of Chinese assistance project at the Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex to include additional facilities.The new facilities to be added include Electronic/Fire Control, Monitoring, and Sound systems.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Liberia’s acting Foreign Minister, Henry B, Fahnbulleh, signed for the Liberian government while Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Fu Jijun signed for his government.

The signing of the agreement which took place on Thursday, August 29, in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, is aimed at expanding the SKD facilities as part of the ongoing China-Aided Renovation Project of the SKD Sports Complex.

In remarks after the signing of the agreement, Chinese Ambassador Fu said since 1986, the People’s Republic of China has continued to play a pivotal role in Liberia’s sports development.

The Chinese envoy also expressed delight that the SKD Sports complex is used for other national events such as Inaugural Day Programs as well as Independence Day ceremonies.

Ambassador Fu is confident that the Liberia-China Technical Cooperation Agreement will continue to serve as a conduit through which the SKD Sports Complex will be expanded and equipped to serve as

a significant Sports Center for the Liberian people.

On the Overhead Bridges to be constructed at the SKD Boulevard junction, the Chinese Ambassador disclosed that after the completion of technical modalities, the PRC will now commence the implementation of the project.

In his remarks, acting Foreign Minister Fahnbulleh, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, expressed deep gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for the steadfast support from the Chinese people to their Liberian counterpart.

Minister Fahnbulleh observed that the People’s Republic of China has proven over the years to be a worthy and reliable development partner to Liberia, stressing that Liberia attaches great importance to the Bilateral Technical Cooperation Agreements with China, including other pending meaningful projects.

The acting Foreign Minister then assured the Chinese envoy that Liberia will continue to work cooperatively with the People’s Republic of China in strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

TSS/APA

