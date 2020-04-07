Liberia closes all diplomatic missions amid COVID-19

The Liberian government has with immediate effect ordered the closure of all its embassies as the deadly Coronavirus ravages the world. The pandemic has forced many countries to put in place lock down measures to curtail the further spread of

the disease.Speaking on a local radio Tuesday, Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley said the order is intended to curtail the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“At this point the world is at a very critical juncture and we can’t afford to risk the lives of our citizens in foreign land,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said Liberian Embassies in Japan and China have since closed. “And we are aware of the chaos this virus is causing to top countries around the world. It’s against this backdrop that we have ordered all of our foreign diplomats to work from home and continue to work with their respective countries of assignment,” he further explained.

As of Monday, April 6, Liberia recorded 14 confirmed Coronavirus cases with three deaths and three recoveries. Health officials say they are making frantic efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.