Liberia closes borders with Sierra Leone – Officials

Liberia has closed its borders with Sierra Leone to contain the spread of the Coronavirus that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands globally.The closure came a day after Sierra Leonean authorities announced the closure of their border with Liberia.

The Commander of the Joint Security at the Bo Waterside port of entry, Major Saxon S. Tambo, told journalists that the measure was intended to curtail the many human interactions which, he said, was one of the causes of the spread of the deadly disease.

According to Tambo, the borders will remain closed until the government of Liberia deems it fit to have it reopened.

He, however, indicated that cargo vehicles bringing in essential commodities with only two apprentices and a driver, who will be

subjected to surveillance by both countries upon entry and exit.

He disclosed that security at the various points of entry have been beefed up to ensure that there is no entry or exit of people along the borders between Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“We have increased the presence of security personnel here at the border so that we can ensure that no one violates the law,” the Joint Security Chairman indicated.

“We also have healthcare personnel here who are carrying on the daily temperature testing and also making sure that people, including security personnel are observing the regular hand washing and other hygiene practices,” he added.

On Friday, March 26, the Sierra Leonean government announced the closure of their side of the border, following the visit of the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Juldeh Jalloh, at the border town of Jendemah in Sierra Leone.