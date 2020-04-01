Liberia closes schools amid COVID-19

The ministry of health has extended the closure of schools which should have ended Tuesday to time indefinite following the confirmation of three new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the

country to six.Addressing Journalists in Monrovia Wednesday, Health Minister Dr. Wilhemina Jallah said two of the cases are the driver and servant of former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) executive director Nathaniel Blamah.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jallah is admonishing Liberians to adhere to measures put in place by the health ministry including overcrowding, frequent hand washing, keeping a distance of six feet from sick people, to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first three confirmed cases of the Coronavirus were dismissed EPA executive director Blamah, his cook and a lady who entered the country from Switzerland.

The health ministry has put in place stringent measures to prevent the further spread of the disease.