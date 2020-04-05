Liberia confirms first death from Coronavirus

Health authorities in Liberia have confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus.Addressing journalists in Monrovia on Saturday, the acting executive Director of the National Public Health Institute of Libeia (NPHIL), Dr Mosoka Fallah said the victim is a 72 year-old man who was confirmed with the virus on Friday.

Dr. Fallah also disclosed that the number of coronavirus cases in Liberia has risen to ten.

On Friday, health authorities announced three additional confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to six.

The four additional cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Institute has disclosed that the first three cases have tested negative for the virus.

Dr. Fallah however said the three including, former Environmental Protection Agency Executive Director Nathaniel Blama, his cook and a lady who traveled from Switzerland will be kept in isolation and observed for the next 14 days before they are discharged.