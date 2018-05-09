Liberia county in health emergency over Lassa fever

Liberia’s health ministry has declared a health emergency in Margibi County following two confirmed deaths from Lassa Fever in less than a week.Marigibi County Health Officer Myer Pajibo told a news conference Wednesday that the two cases involved a 56-year-old man and 35-year old woman who died on May 3 and 6 respectively at the C.H Reney Hospital in Kakata located about 35 kilometers from the capital Monrovia.

According to Dr. Pajibo, a report shows that the male victim and his wife traveled to Toma Town in Bong County in central Liberia for the funeral of their grandchild who died after a brief illness.

Dr Pajibo said laboratory tests conducted on the blood specimens of the two victims on May 4 and 7 respectively, confirmed that they died from Lassa Fever.

He said based on the two confirmed Lassa Fever deaths the county health team has declared a health emergency in the county.

He said at least 60 people are being monitored as close contacts of the victims, following the deaths of the two.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pajibo is cautioning people showing symptoms of malaria and typhoid to go to the nearest health center for testing.

Lassa fever, also known as Lassa hemorrhagic fever (LHF), is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

Many of those infected by the virus do not develop symptoms.

The disease is usually initially spread to people through contact with the urine or feces of an infected multimammate rat.

Its symptoms‎ are ‎fever‎, ‎headaches‎ and ‎bleeding.