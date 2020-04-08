Liberia declares Covid-19 state of emergency

Liberian President George Manneh Weh has declared a three-week state of emergency beginning on April 10 as part of measures to curtail the further spread of coronavirus in the country.In a nationwide address that lasted for 15 minutes on Wednesday, President Weah said even though the country’s health team is working assiduously to contain the virus, additional measures are required to prevent the further spread of the virus in the country.

“The coronavirus knows no borders; it is killing thousands across the globe and has no vaccine or cure; it is the greatest health threat at the moment,” the Liberian leader noted.

He said as part of the state of emergency all 15 counties of the country are quarantined until further notice, and that during this period residents are forbidden from entering other counties.

He said the counties of Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru which are hots-pots of the Coronavirus are are hereby mandated to stay indoors for 14 days beginning April 10.

President Weah also ordered that apart from essential staff in government offices, banks, hospitals, the National Port Authority, pharmacies, hotels, supermarkets, staff of fuel stations, workers of non-essential institutions should stay home during the state of emergency.

He also called for the the decongestion of markets throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader has mandated the National Legislature to convene on Thursday, April 9 to legalize the state of emergency.

The Liberian leader at the same mandated the Armed Forces of Liberia and state security to enforce the measures put in place to contain the coronavirus, and urged all residents to abide by the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.