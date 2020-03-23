Liberia declares national health emergency amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Liberian government has declared a National Health Emergency in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and in an effort to keep Liberia safe.In an official pronouncement signed by the country’s Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, and read on national radio Sunday Morning, Liberia has now recorded its third confirmed COVID-19 case.

The government has accordingly instituted stringent measures including the closure of all schools, beaches, bars and night clubs, entertainment centers, churches and mosques, washing hands with soap and clean water, etc, which it noted, is in line with Title 33 Chapter 14 of the Public Health Law of Liberia.

Monteserrado County, where the country’s capital, Monrovia is situated, and Margibi County which hosts Liberia’s Roberts International Airport, have been designated as “infested areas” where

the latest restrictions will be immediately applied and remain enforced for the next 21 days.

“The Ministry of Justice, as head of the Joint Security, shall enforce these rules without prejudice,” the Liberian government pronouncement says.