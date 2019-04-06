Liberia drug enforcer incinerates cocaine, heroin…

Liberia’s Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has burnt illicit drugs worth over $600 million near the capital, Monrovia.The cocaine, heroin and other dangerous narcotic drugs, which were seized over the last several months, were publicly burnt at the Ebola incrimination site located along the Monrovia-Robertsfield highway.

Speaking to the media during the burning of the drugs, LDEA Director General, Colonel Marcus Soko said the media and partners were brought in to witness the destruction in order to exhibit transparency.

He added that the drugs were seized from various parts of Liberia from people who were either trafficking or selling them.

Mr. Soko pointed out that the seizure of the large quantity of illicit drugs was made despite the lack of resources and logistics in combating the spread of this menace.

Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Agency boss appealed to the government and international partners to support the LDEA with funding, to enhance the war on drugs in the country.

He explained that the LDEA has already scrutinized 510 people willing to join his agency, but they were waiting for funding so as to send the applicants for training.

The burning of drugs was witnessed by representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia National Police, among others.