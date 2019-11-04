Liberia: Ex-warlord ‘trusts Weah to rig 2023 elections’

Prince Johnson, a former warlord of the Liberian civil war of the 1990s has claimed that he ‘trusts’ President George Weah’s inclination to rig the 2023 election.The pastor turned politician was quoted in a local press on Monday as saying that Weah’s ruling Coalition for Democratic Change which he is a part of will stop at nothing to win a second term.

“It will happen; if not do not believe me anymore” he was quoted as saying by Monday’s editions of the Daily Observer and FrontPage newspapers.

The Daily Observer published the article about Johnson under the caption: ‘Inspired by God’ PYJ Predicts Weah to Rig 2023 Elections’.

Prince Johnson stood as a presidential candidate in the first round of Liberia’s last elections, nestled in third place.

The 67-year old threw his lot behind Weah in the second round, which the former World Footballer of the Year won.

Prince Johnson became prominent in the country’s civil war of the 1990s after his troops captured, tortured and killed former president Samuel Doe.

He and his group of fighters had broken away from Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia.