Liberia executive order suspends tariff on rice

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect issued an executive order suspending tariff on Liberia’s staple food rice.The Liberian leader’s action, which is contained in Executive Order #98 as seen by APA on Friday, demonstrates his government’s drive to reduce the prices of essential commodities, including rice, to make them available and affordable on the local market.

The order suspends import tariff on rice as classified under tariff nos. 1006.30.00 (packing of more than 5kg or in bulk); 1006.30.00 (packing at least 5kg); and 1006.40.00 (broken rice) under the Revenue Code of Liberia Act 2000.

President Weah believes Executive Order 98, is part of exigent measures intended to achieve the desired objectives of easing economic burden on citizens and residents, will enable them to access the nation’s staple at all times.

According to a statement from Weah’s office, the order was necessitated by an assessment and evaluation conducted on the causes of the increase in the price of various strategic commodities, including rice, and serves as one of many measures meant to ameliorate the situation.