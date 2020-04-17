Liberia extends Covid-19 state of emergency to sixty days

The Liberian legislature Friday passed a resolution endorsing President George Manneh Weah’s recent declaration of a state of emergency to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.In their joint declaration passed Friday, the Senate and lower house of the National Legislature extended the state of emergency which was initially slated for 21 days to 60 days due to the increasing wave of infections of the disease in the country.

In his remarks after the passage of the resolution, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chanbers, said the intent of their action is to prevent further spread of the disease.

Liberian health officials Friday announced that the country now has 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with seven deaths.

At the same time, the bicameral legislature has approved President Weah’s proposal to allocate $25 million in the national budget for the provision of food for citizens in all the 15 sub-divisions of the country.