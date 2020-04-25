Liberia extends stay-at-home order by 14 days

Liberian president George Manneh Weah has extended the stay-at-home order for government officials considered non-essential staff and other individuals engaged in activities that are not pivotal to livelihoods.People considered essential staff, according to President Weah, include staff of banks, cellphone companies, health workers, the ministry of Finance, news organizations and operators of businesses that are essential to the livelihood of the people. .

The order which was initially intended for 14 days, is part of the state of emergency which has been extended to 60 days in a bid to tackle the coronavirus.

During the state of emergency, residents in all the 15 divisions of the country are barred from travelling to other counties, with residents of communities banned from venturing to other regions.

The president’s mandate which was announced Friday by Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, comes in the wake of an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 117.

Eight people have died of the disease in Liberia.