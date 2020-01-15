Liberia extols “successful” Guinea Bissau election

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of Guinea Bissau for the successful conduct of the recent presidential election held in that country.In the message to Mr. Jose Mario Vaz, former President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in his own name, extended warmest congratulations to Mr. Jose Mario Vaz, and through him, to the Government and People of Guinea Bissau for successfully conducting the recent presidential election held in Guinea Bissau.

According to President Weah, the recent election in Guinea Bissau marked a critical victory for that country and Africa as a whole.

“The outcome of the election is a clear manifestation of your strong commitment to democratic values and principles which you have nurtured for years while serving as President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau.” President Weah noted.

The Liberian leader stressed that the holding of free, fair and democratic elections in Guinea Bissua set a standard for other African countries to emulate.

“Your tolerant disposition and patriotism during these elections bring pride not only to the People of Guinea Bissau but to the entire continent of Africa and you will be remembered not only as a good

leader, but also a nationalist who placed the stability and future of his country above personal interest.” He furthered.

President Weah assured the former President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau of the continued goodwill of the Liberian people and his personal admiration for Mr. Jose Mario Vaz as he transitions to private life.