Liberia, FAO sign agreement on increasing animal feed production

The Government of Liberia and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have signed an agreement for a project to enhance animal feed production through corn production in the Liberian capital Monrovia.Corn, also known as maize, is the grain used in poultry diets because it has good energy

content and easy to digest. But corn feeds are mostly procured from neighboring Guinea

and Cote d’lvoire at a high cost.

The project will be implemented by the government through the Ministries

of Internal Affairs and Agriculture and the FAO, according to an

Internal Affairs Ministry statement issued in Monrovia.

The Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf and acting Agriculture

Minister Ernest J. Clarke signed for the Liberian Government,

while Madam Mariatou Njie, FAO Country Representative, signed for the

organization on Thursday.

According to the statement, the project seeks to address and ensure increased and

sustainable production of maize to support the production of livestock

and poultry feed at affordable cost.

It is envisaged that when corn production is increased, local feed

producers will have reliable and stable supply of corn for feed

production.

It added that the project will also increase the profit margin of

both feed producers and poultry farmers.

The project valued at US$436,000 is expected to be implemented over a

two-year period running from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021.

As the poultry production will be carried out, a complete market

analysis will be conducted as a mechanism to link or connect maize

producers to the animal feed processor units.

According to the project document, the Communal Farming Division of the

Ministry of Internal Affairs will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and

FAO to ensure successful implementation of the project.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Internal Affairs Ministry will

ensure that the designated parcel of land for cultivation in each

locality is owned and given by the communities.

It was agreed that there will be construction of processing facilities

with storage and drying slides, milling machines with accessories and

fertilizers, as well as training of the beneficiaries.

Through the FAO Technical Cooperation Program (TCP), equipment, materials

and supplies will be provided to enhance the realization of the

project.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Internal Affairs Minister

Sirleaf commended the FAO Country Representative and her team for the bold

step, which he described as the beginning of support to the Communal

Farming programme that he has been pushing in the counties.

He assured the success of the project and lauded the authorities of the

Ministry of Agriculture for the hard work, which has resulted to the

signing of the agreement.

On January 23, 2019, the Ministries of Internal Affairs and

Agriculture signed technical cooperation accord aimed at revitalizing

the communal farming system for increased food production and job

creation for hunger and poverty alleviation.