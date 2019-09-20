Liberia, FAO sign agreement on increasing animal feed production

The Government of Liberia and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have signed an agreement for a project to enhance animal feed production through corn production in the Liberian capital Monrovia.Corn, also known as maize, is the grain used in poultry diets because it has good energy
content and easy to digest. But corn feeds are mostly procured from neighboring Guinea
and Cote d’lvoire at a high cost.
The project will be implemented by the government through the Ministries
of Internal Affairs and Agriculture and the FAO, according to an
Internal Affairs Ministry statement issued in Monrovia.
The Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf and acting Agriculture
Minister Ernest J. Clarke signed for the Liberian Government,
while Madam Mariatou Njie, FAO Country Representative, signed for the
organization on Thursday.
According to the statement, the project seeks to address and ensure increased and
sustainable production of maize to support the production of livestock
and poultry feed at affordable cost.
It is envisaged that when corn production is increased, local feed
producers will have reliable and stable supply of corn for feed
production.
It added that the project will also increase the profit margin of
both feed producers and poultry farmers.
The project valued at US$436,000 is expected to be implemented over a
two-year period running from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021.
As the poultry production will be carried out, a complete market
analysis will be conducted as a mechanism to link or connect maize
producers to the animal feed processor units.
According to the project document, the Communal Farming Division of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and
FAO to ensure successful implementation of the project.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Internal Affairs Ministry will
ensure that the designated parcel of land for cultivation in each
locality is owned and given by the communities.
It was agreed that there will be construction of processing facilities
with storage and drying slides, milling machines with accessories and
fertilizers, as well as training of the beneficiaries.
Through the FAO Technical Cooperation Program (TCP), equipment, materials
and supplies will be provided to enhance the realization of the
project.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Internal Affairs Minister
Sirleaf commended the FAO Country Representative and her team for the bold
step, which he described as the beginning of support to the Communal
Farming programme that he has been pushing in the counties.
He assured the success of the project and lauded the authorities of the
Ministry of Agriculture for the hard work, which has resulted to the
signing of the agreement.
On January 23, 2019, the Ministries of Internal Affairs and
Agriculture signed technical cooperation accord aimed at revitalizing
the communal farming system for increased food production and job
creation for hunger and poverty alleviation.