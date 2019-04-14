Liberia: Fighting continue in Tripoli for the 9th day

Libyan National Army forces under the command of Khalifa Hafter carried out airstrike on Sadawi camp in Ein Zara in Tripoli outskirts, which contains a detention center for illegal migrants, reports said on Sunday.No casualties were reported. The air base of Alwatia which locates 130 km west of Tripoli and controlled by Hafter forces was a target of an airstrike Saturday.

Military source reports that there were airstrikes on a school in Ein Zara south of the capital Tripoli and on Rahba camp in Tajoura east of Tripoli.

The Libyan army that belongs to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli said that they evacuated 25 families from Al-Swani frontline.

Since April 4 Hafter forces have been carrying out attacks in different southern Tripoli districts in the pretext of fighting terrorism.

The UN said that te fighting around Tripoli whci began eight days ago resulted in the killing of 75 people including 17 civilians ,wounding 323 others and the displacement of more than 9,500 people from their houses.

It was reported that Saturday the United Nations has called for a ceasefire in Libya to allow for the arrival of humanitarian aids and to enable the civilian citizens to depart the areas of conflict.

According to UN commission for refugees affairs there are about 1,500 refugees and migrants in detention centers and cannot leave because of the conflict.