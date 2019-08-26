Liberia gains $144m India commitment to Bali Island project

The Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Lenn Eugene Nagbe, has assured Liberians that the Bali Island project is still alive.The project will see the construction of a 4,000-capacity multi-purpose conference hall project which is expected to be named after iconic former India leader Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the official spokesman of the Government of Liberia, the Indian Government has made an initial commitment of US$144 million for the implementation of the project.

Nagbe made the disclosure at the weekend to journalists, during which he indicated that the feasibility study for construction of the conference hall has been completed, adding that actual work will commence soon.

The construction of the multi-purpose hall was prompted by the lack of spacious conference halls in and around Liberia to host around 4,000 guests at one time.

The gigantic conference hall is expected to contain skyscrapers, office space, shopping malls, banks, insurance companies and night clubs, among others.

In a related development, the Information Minister has disclosed that the coastal highway project is also in the making, saying the government is soliciting funding for the project.

Meanwhile, Minister Nagbe has refuted allegations from some media entities that Liberia is at the brink of war, noting, “Liberia is not going back to war. We are making progress and moving forward.”

According to Nagbe, the ingredients of war do not exist in Liberia, noting that the ingredient of peace, which is freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly that, according to him, supersedes the negative.

He added that the government is currently engaging people at various levels, including political leaders, civil society organizations, in order to constitute a national dialogue aimed at addressing the

downward trend of the economy.