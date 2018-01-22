Liberia: George Weah to be sworn-in Monday

Ex-football star and 1995 World Best Player George Weah will be sworn in on Monday morning in Monrovia as President of Liberia, in the presence of several heads of state of the sub-region and his former teammates in European clubs.The winner of the December 26 presidential election, who has assured his compatriots that he will not fail them, will take the oath of office in a colourful event at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

He officially won the election against Joseph Boakai with 65.5 percent of the votes cast and succeeds Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on January 22.

George Weah has urged Liberians to let go the past and join hands to meet the challenges facing the country.

“We will not let you down. You have given me the opportunity to serve you…I want to tell you that what you have just accomplished is your own success. It’s not for us or for my friends, but for you, the Liberian people,” Weah said on January 5 in Monrovia:

The occasion was the ceremony to receive from the National Electoral Commission (NEC) a certificate of confirmation of his victory in the second round of Liberia’s presidential election.

The former football star has also pledged to initiate in-depth changes in Liberia; and has called on, in particular, the private sector “to replace the official development assistance (ODA)”.

The electoral process that led to his victory benefited greatly from the support of the international community.

The new Liberian leader will be assisted by Vice-President Jewel Howard Taylor, an economist by training, like Weah a former senator, and the former wife of Charles Taylor, ex-president in Liberia who was sentenced in 2012 by the Special Court for Sierra Leone to 50 years in prison for war crimes in Sierra Leone.