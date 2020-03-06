Liberia gets $250, 000 World Bank grant to bolster education

The World Bank has provided a grant of US$ 250, 000, 00 for inclusive education in Liberia.According to the Education Specialist at the World Bank Country Office in Monrovia, Madam Binta Massaquoi, the money provided through the World Bank Trust Fund is intended to empower the Ministry of Education to address challenges confronting children with disabilities in the country.

Madam Massaquoi made the statement Thursday at the launch of the Inclusive Education Policy and Implementation Plan held at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

She pointed out that this amount will help to promote and enhance inclusive education for children living with disabilities to access quality education in all schools across Liberia.

She noted that the Ministry of Education is committed to close the knowledge gap on disabilities and inclusion as well as the quest to reach out to a large number of children with disabilities who are not

attending schools across the country.

Madam Massaquoi stressed that the World Bank remains committed to working along with the Ministry of Education to achieve the vision of eliminating disparity in enrollment of children with disabilities by the year 2030.

In remarks, Deputy Education Minister for Instruction Alexander N. Duopu said inclusive education is a child’s right, not a privilege.

Minister Duopu stated that all children, regardless of their differences, should be educated, noting that this is one of the most effective ways of promoting an inclusive and tolerant society.

He indicated that it will foster the culture of respect and also provide opportunities to learn about individuals’ differences.