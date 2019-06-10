Liberia gets €1.1m EU to bolster road infrastructure

The Coordinator of the Technical Support Unit of the Ministry of Transport, Dave Daiwoo, says the government of Liberia has received €1.1 million Euros (about US$1.2m) from the European Union (EU) to manage and control axle load on road infrastructure.This axle load control mechanism will help Liberia protect the roads that are being built as well as those already in existence in line with the government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), said Daiwoo.

He was speaking at the weekend a local resort during the training of 24 people as part of the renewed Axle Load Control Brigade being formed at the Ministry of Transport.

The official assured that when enforced, the axle load control program will result in safeguarding the roads from fast deterioration and increase road safety.

Under the scheme, field staff of the Ministry of Transport will inspect all trucks plying the different highways across the country to ensure that they are road-worthy and are not over the weight of the

set standard.

It is endeavoring to develop sustainable standards and procedures for the enforcement of harmonized ethics that will ensure road maintenance and safely vis-à-vis the movement of heavy-duty vehicles.

The European Union has been working with the Transport Ministry for a couple of years, and at the end of a major research program, suggestion for installing weight stations on certain different

corridors will be eminent.

“The Ministry of Transport is not just sitting waiting on roads being built, but is putting measures in place to manage those roads efficiently,” the official said.

Under the heavy vehicle Axle Load Regulations of 2016, which concerns itself with dimension, weight, and limiting load, no vehicle, including protrusions and payload, may be higher than four meters from the road surface, Waiwoo stressed.

He cited the regulations as stating that: “Vehicles equipped for carriage at controlled temperatures may have width of 2.6 meters; trailers fitted with twist locks for carriage of containers may have seven or 14 meters in length.”